In The Village: Shumate, Fletcher join Elizabeth Beisel

Taylor Fletcher, Jasper Good, Ben Loomis, Jared Shumate, and Stephen Schumann try on clothes at Polo Ralph Lauren during Team USA athlete processing ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Nordic combined athletes Jared Shumate and Taylor Fletcher alternate between the longest, widest skis to some of the thinnest as they compete in the sport's two disciplines: ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

The designated old man of the team and his protégé join the podcast to discuss how they use KT tape to brave the cold and their efforts to find a valentine in the village.

