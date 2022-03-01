36º

Detroit reportedly finalist to host 2024 NFL Draft

Vegas, Kansas City hosting next 2 drafts

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez, 2018 Getty Images)

DETROIT – For Detroit Lions fans, the NFL Draft is basically the Super Bowl. So how fitting would it would be for Detroit to host the event? Apparently, it’s not far-fetched.

Detroit is reportedly one of three cities named as a finalist to host the 2024 NFL Draft. That’s according to Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy.

Murphy told NBC 26 this week that Green Bay is also one of the finalists, along with Detroit and Washington D.C.

The Lions front office hasn’t been shy about their push to host the draft. Lions president Rod Wood said last year that Detroit was “very much” in the running to host.

“We’re hoping to bring (the draft) to the city of Detroit,” Wood said. “Hopefully, by then, everything is fully reopened, and we can have hundreds of thousands of people downtown enjoying the draft in Detroit.”

It’s unclear what the draft would look like in Detroit. Last year, in Cleveland, it was held as an outdoor event due to COVID-19 concerns. This year’s draft, on April 28-April 30, will be held in Las Vegas.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City.

The Lions are also one of three teams who could be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series next season.

