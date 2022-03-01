MLB cancels first two series of regular season after owners fail to reach deal with players

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, and Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, walk after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

DETROIT – Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the first two series of the regular season have been canceled after ownership failed to reach a deal with players before Tuesday’s league-imposed deadline.

Manfred said players won’t be paid for canceled games.

The two sides spent more than 16 hours negotiating and met 13 times between 10 a.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday, prompting MLB to push back its deadline to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

But MLB’s “best and final” offer differed little from previous proposals, and as a result, the arbitrary deadline passed without a deal.

READ: MLB owners care little about baseball or fans, and that’s why Opening Day is in jeopardy

Ad

In total, players and owners spent nine days in Jupiter, Florida, without reaching an agreement.

MLB decided to impose a lockout in December, claiming it would speed up negotiations. What followed was more than 40 days without a single meeting or offer.

Now, because of the league-imposed lockout, league-imposed deadline and an inability to agree to a new CBA, the regular season has been cut short.