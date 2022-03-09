Best NBA picks for Wednesday, March 9: Eight top player prop bets tonight

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Trae Young o27.5 Points -115 (FD)

1.15u to win 1u

Trae Young o9.5 Assist -120 (FD)

1.2u to win 1u

Here are the stat lines for starting PGs against the Milwaukee Bucks since the All-Star Break.

Player: Points/Rebounds/Assist

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33/8/14

Cameron Payne 23/2/8

Ayo Dosunmu 8/5/7

Lamelo Ball 24/4/2

Kyrie Irving 38/5/5

The point is, PGs matched up against the Bucks put up big numbers. It’s the 25th best matchup for points on the season and the 15th best match up over the last two weeks. Trea has already had success himself against the bucks this season. Here are his two stat lines, 30/4/11 and 42/8/10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander o29.5 Points +100 (DK)

2u to win 2u

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander o42.5 Points + Rebounds + Assist -125 (DK)

2.5u to win 2u

Look at that, SGA finally getting his respect. His points prop is as high as it’s been all season. Still, its not high enough. SGA is playing out of his mind right now. He has hit 30+ points in six of the last seven. He has his o42.5 PRA in each of his last six. Tonight’s matchup against the Timberwolves is a plus, plus matchup. Last week against them, he had 33/5/7 and he didn’t play in the 4th Quarter.

Marvin Bagley o14.5 Pts +100 (MGM)

1u to 1u

Marvin Bagely 20+ Pts +300 (FD)

1u to win 3u

Isaiah Stewart is out tonight and that is going to mean more minutes for Marvin Bagley. Bagley has found a resurgence since being traded to Detroit. He is averaging 13.8 ppg as a Piston while only playing 24.5 minutes per game. When Beef Stew went down against Atlanta Bagley played 36 minutes and scored 19 points. Basketball Monster has Bagley projected 30 minutes. There is also a chance Nikola Vucevic misses tonight’s game and if that’s the case this would be a really good Matchup for Bagley.

CJ McCollum o27.5 Pts -102 (FD)

Brandon Ingram is out tonight and that means all the usage falls on CJ McCollum. With McCollum on the floor and Ingram off, CJ averages 32 pts/ 36 minutes. Last night, with no Ingram, McCollum had 32 and didn’t play the 4th Quarter. Tonight, the Pelicans take on Orlando which is just another boost for CJ.

Bonus bet:

Cade Cunningham o31.5 -115 (MGM)