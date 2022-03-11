Best NBA picks for Friday, March 11: 2 picks against spread and 2 player point totals

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Charlotte Hornets -2.5 @ New Orleans Pelicans -110 FD

1.1u to win 1u

New Orleans is without Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum tonight. They are 2-14 without Ingram this season. In those games they average a team total of 103.9. In games with Ingram, they score 109 per game. Charlotte hasn’t been great of late but the are 7-2-1 ATS on the road over their last 10 away games.

DeVonte Graham o15.5 pts -125 (DK)

1.25u to win 1u

As mentioned above, Ingram and McCollum have both been ruled out tonight. They lead the Pelicans in usage. That’s a lot of volume to be spread around and Graham isn’t shy about chucking up shots. The Pelicans are projected for 112 points tonight and three of their starters aren’t really offensive threats. The points must come from somewhere. In games with Brandon Ingram, he averages 11.8 and without him he averages 14.7. Tonight, Graham will face his old team the Hornets. Revenge narrative always in play.

Atlanta Hawks -6.5 vs. Los Angeles Clippers -110 FD

1.1u to win 1u

On the surface Atlanta hasn’t looked great recently but the Hawks are two different teams depending on where they play. Over their last 10 away games their record has been 3-7. Over their last 10 home games they are 8-2. Their defensive rating is almost exactly the same at home vs on the road. Their offensive efficiency however, changes dramatically. On the road the Hawks have an Offensive rating of 113.3 but at home it skyrockets to 119.1.

Ad

Devin Booker o35.5 pts -106

1.06u to win 1u

Devin Booker missed four games after being put on the COVID List before returning in the Suns last game at Miami. Miami is a very tough defense but Booker didn’t miss a beat coming back. He finished with 23/8/9. Chris Paul has been out the last eight games for the suns. Booker has play in four of those. He has hit over 35.5 in all four of those games.