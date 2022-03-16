Detroit Tigers reschedule 7 games previously canceled by lockout -- here are the new dates

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have rescheduled all seven games that were previously canceled by the MLB lockout.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first four series of the regular season, claiming those games would not be made up due to the ongoing lockout and delayed start to spring training. But as part of the new CBA, the full 162-game slate was reinstalled for 2022.

The third and fourth series of the season were returned to their original dates, but with Opening Day pushed back to April 7, the first two series had to be squeezed in elsewhere.

For the Tigers, four games in Seattle and three games in Oakland needed to be made up. Here’s how those games fit into the schedule:

May 10: Tigers “at” Athletics Regularly scheduled game at Comerica Park will now be a doubleheader, with each side playing as the home team once.

July 21: Doubleheader -- Tigers at Athletics

Oct. 3: Tigers at Mariners

Oct. 4: Doubleheader -- Tigers at Mariners

Oct. 5: Tigers at Mariners

New doubleheader in Detroit

One of the games against the Athletics will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Detroit.

The Tigers are scheduled to host the A’s from May 9-11. The middle of those three days, May 10, will now be a doubleheader, with Oakland playing as the home team in the second game.

The first game that day is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m., with the Tigers as the home team.

All Star break doubleheader

MLB will use the All Star break to make up the other two games against Oakland.

On July 21, two days after the All Star Game, the Tigers will travel to Oakland for two games, with the first beginning at 12:37 p.m. Eastern Time.

After that, the Tigers will have one day off before beginning the second half of the season July 23 against the Minnesota Twins.

Mariners at end of season

The four-game series in Seattle will be tacked onto the very end of the regular season.

After playing their final home game against the Twins at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 2, the Tigers will head to Seattle for a series from Oct. 3-5.

There will be single games on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5, with an Oct. 4 doubleheader in between. That doubleheader will begin at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.