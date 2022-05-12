Tigers lose 4 of 5 games vs. Oakland, which came to Detroit on 9-game losing streak

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman plays during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Detroit.

DETROIT – The Oakland Athletics couldn’t do anything right in the weeks leading up to their trip to Detroit, but the Tigers proved to be the perfect antidote.

It was another pathetic performance for Major League Baseball’s second-worst team. From getting shut out by two struggling Triple-A pitchers to falling behind early in games, there was very little for fans to enjoy during the series.

The Athletics lost all nine of their games from April 29 to May 8, falling to 10-18 on the season. But they had absolutely no trouble making Comerica Park feel like home, shutting out the Tigers on Monday and Wednesday and scoring 20 runs in their four wins.

For the Tigers, the loss dropped their record to 9-23, right on the doorstep to the disastrous start that buried the 2021 season. The offense has been held to three runs or fewer in 11 of 12 games.

Detroit is currently just 1.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for worst record in all of baseball. The Reds started the season 3-22 and began a brand-new rebuild just last month.

For a team that was touting its hopes to win the division just two months ago, it’s unthinkable that any playoff hopes would be dead by mid-May. But that’s what’s happened, and fans are facing another five months of meaningless baseball.