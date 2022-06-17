WNBA game preview: Sky take on Dream; Parker ruled out

FILE - Chicago Sky center Candace Parker (3) moves the ball during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Candace Parker staved off Father Time and helped the Chicago Sky win the franchises first WNBA championship and for the second time in her career was honored as The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The Chicago Sky will take on the Atlanta Dream in their second matchup of the season, but it might be a challenge as the Sky’s star forward Candace Parker has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

The Sky are coming off a road win against the New York Liberty, while the Dream recently dropped a game to the Connecticut Sun.

Chicago finished the game on a 9-2 run, in the fourth quarter to to grab the win 88-86 against the Liberty with Allie Quigley scoring a season high 16 points and Vandersloot also notched 20 points.

Last time these two teams met the Chicago squad defeated the Dream, 73-65 with strong performances from Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman who both had over a 15 points in the game.

Copper dropped 21 points while Meesseman had 16, with the team shooting over 40 percent from field goal range.

The team struggled from 3 point land but pulled out the win, even after almost blowing a 20 point lead set in the first half.

For the Dream in that matchup, the team shot under 40 percent from the field and under 30 percent from three-point land.

Cheyenne Parker led the team with 19 points and Erica Wheeler added 15, but no player on the squad had over 20 points in the game.

The Sky are looking to take their fifth straight win as Atlanta looks to pick up a win to get past .500 mark on Friday, you can catch the action on Facebook.