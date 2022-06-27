2022 WNBA All-Star starters and captains announced; Storm’s Sue Bird earns record 13th selection

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) looks to pass as Chicago Sky center Candace Parker defends during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals , Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday, March 5, 2022, that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a female player for the U.S. national team and did not specify the date of her arrest. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, a four-time WNBA champion and the league’s career assists leader, has extended her record number of All-Star selections to 13.

Bird, along with a list of 10 players, including four guards and six front court players from across the WNBA, were selected to start in the 2022 WNBA All-Star game.

The Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson and Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart were the two All-Star starters who finished with the most fan votes and will serve as official team co-captains.

They will be joined as co-captains by Fowles and Bird, who both have announced their retirement upon conclusion of the 2022 season.

In addition, the league commissioner named Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner as an honorary All-Star and starter.

“It is not difficult to imagine that if BG were here with us this season, she would once again be selected and would, no doubt, show off her incredible talents. So, it is only fitting that she be named as an honorary starter today and we continue to work on her safe return to the U.S.” said Engelbert, according to a league press release.

Ad

Joining Wilson, Stewart, and Fowles as AT&T All-Star Game starters in the frontcourt are Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, Los Angeles Sparks’ forward Nneka Ogwumike, and Chicago Sky forward-center Candace Parker.

The starting guards, in addition to Bird, are the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Aces’ teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022 Starter Pool

Sue Bird, Storm (13th All-Star selection): Bird, who announced that she will retire following the 2022 WNBA season, has been selected to more AT&T WNBA All-Star Games than any player in league history.

Sylvia Fowles, Lynx (8th All-Star selection): The WNBA’s career leader in total rebounds, defensive rebounds, and field goal percentage, Fowles has announced that 2022 will be her final season.

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty (1st All-Star selection): Ionescu, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm makes her All-Star debut. She leads the Liberty in scoring and assists.

Jonquel Jones, Sun (4th All-Star selection): The reigning Kia WNBA MVP and winner of the 2018 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year and 2017 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player award, Jones will play in the All-Star Game for the fourth time.

Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks (7th All-Star selection): Ogwumike, the 2016 Kia WNBA MVP and champion, also leads the Sparks in scoring and rebounding.

Candace Parker, Sky (7th All-Star selection): A two-time Kia WNBA MVP and two-time WNBA champion, who is averaging 12 points per game and 8 rebounds, will play in front of her hometown Chicago crowd.

Kelsey Plum, Aces (1st All-Star selection): Plum, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 WNBA Draft is having a career season leading the Aces in scoring at 20 points per game.

Breanna Stewart, Storm (4th All-Star selection): The 2018 Kia WNBA MVP, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and a three-time league champion, Stewart is leading the WNBA in scoring with a career-high tying 21 points per game.

A ’ ja Wilson, Aces (4th All-Star selection): The 2020 Kia WNBA MVP and 2018 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 18 points per game and ranks second in the league at 9 rebounds per game.

Jackie Young, Aces (1st All-Star selection): The first overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft is averaging a career-best 18 points per game and contributing 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game

The co-captains will select their respective All-Star rosters during ESPN’s broadcast of the WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special on July 2 at 3 p.m. ET, choosing first from the remaining pool of eight starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves.