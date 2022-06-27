WNBA awards: Chicago Sky’s Vandersloot named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Chicago Sky's Courtney Vandersloot (22), Azur Stevens (30), Allie Quigley (14) and Ruthy Hebard (24) celebrate after a call in the fourth quarter against Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Eileen T. Meslar)

Chicago Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot was named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, according to a league press release.

This marks the seventh time in Vandersloot’s 12-year career that she has received the honor.

Vandersloot is the second Sky player to receive the award this season, coming shortly after Kahleah Copper, who was honored the week of June 21.

The Sky finished this week with three straight wins, two of which were on the road. Chicago came back from a historic 28-point deficit on Tuesday, defeating the Las Vegas Aces, 104-95.

The Sky continued their streak when they took home a 23-point win away against the Los Angeles Sparks, and finished off with a nail-biting, 88-85 win against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Against the Aces, Vandersloot led the Sky with a season-high 25 points and eight assists. In Los Angeles, she tallied 15 points in 16 minutes.

Vandersloot wrapped up the week at home on Sunday against the Lynx and led the team once again with 18 points and six assists.

She capped off a Sky victory with a buzzer-beater three-pointer to lift the Sky to its third straight win.

Vandersloot averaged 19 points per game along with 3 rebounds and 5 assists throughout the week.