3 Chicago Sky players selected for the 2022 WNBA All-Star game reserves

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives around Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kahleah Copper, Courtney Vandersloot and Emma Meesseman will represent the Chicago Sky in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game as reserves, according to a league press release.

Copper is named an All-Star for the second year in a row and in 2021, she started in all 32 games with the Sky.

She was named the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP and currently leads the Sky in scoring, averaging 14 points per game, shooting over 40 percent from the field and over 35 percent from three-point range.

She was also named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week this season for the first time in her career.

Her teammate, veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot will appear in her fourth All-Star Game.

She has led the WNBA in Assists for the past five seasons, currently holding the second-place spot in the league this season at 6 per game.

Vandersloot was also honored as the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the seventh time in her career.

Their teammate, Meesseman, will make her second career All-Star appearance.

In 2019, she went on to become the first All-Star reserve player to be named a WNBA Finals MVP.

This year, her first with the Sky, Meesseman leads the team in steals, averaging 1 per game.

She is the second-highest scorer on the team, behind Copper, averaging 13 points per game shooting almost 56 percent from the field.

You can check out the All-Stars in their game on Wednesday as they matchup against the Connecticut Sun.