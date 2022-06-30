Indiana Fever drop regular seasons series to Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 27: NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Indiana Fever drives the ball against Megan Gustafson #10 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever were unable to earn a win in the final game of the regular-season series with the Phoenix Mercury, dropping the game with a 99-78 loss.

The Mercury improved to 9-12 on the season, while the Fever sit at 5-16, closer to the bottom half of the league standings.

Indiana started off slow in the first quarter, but quickly rebounded from Phoenix’s 13-2 start with a run of its own to lead by one going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was the dagger for the Fever squad as the Mercury only missed six shots before the half.

Where the Fever struggled was in the paint and it ultimately cost the game for the squad even though the team had an efficient third quarter shooting 60 percent from the field.

Kelsey Mitchell closed the game with 21 points and five assists — her third consecutive game scoring at least 20 points and 13th of the season.

Fever guard Victoria Vivians joined Mitchell in double-digit scoring with 13 points. Rookie forward Emily Engstler came off the bench with seven points, eight rebounds.

Ad

Phoenix was led by guard Skylar Diggins-Smith with 17 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

In addition to Diggins-Smith, six other Mercury players scored in double figures for the Mercury.