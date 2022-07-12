Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley wins WNBA All-Star 3 Point Contest

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Allie Quigley competes in the skills competition at the WNBA All-Star Basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For the fourth time in her career, the Sky’s Allie Quigley won the 3-point All-Star Contest.

Quigley, who played collegiately at DePaul University in Chicago, is the first professional basketball player, male or female, to win more than three 3-point contests in her career.

In the final round of the competition, Quigley surpassed Washington Mystic’s Ariel Atkins who put up 21 points.

She also beat out Atlanta Dream’s rookie Rhyne Howard who scored 14 points.

Quigley took home the victory with a total of 30 points in the final round to defeat Howard and Atkins.

“It’s definitely pretty cool to be in the history books with so many great shooters, like Larry Bird,” Quigley said, according to a team press release.

“It just feels great to have that confidence from my coach, my teammates and everybody in Chicago.”

In the first round, Quigley scored 26 points to move into the final round against Howard and Atkins.

Ad

Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum and Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale were also featured in the contest.

You can catch the sharp shooter on Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream at 8 p.m. ET.