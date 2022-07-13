Report: Red Wings expected to sign ex-Wolverine, Ann Arbor native Andrew Copp

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 09: Andrew Copp #18 of the New York Rangers reacts during the first period of Game Four of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 09, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly planning to sign Ann Arbor native Andrew Copp to a multi-year deal to kick off the NHL Free Agency period.

NHL Free Agency officially opens at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, and the Red Wings are among teams with the most salary cap space available.

Copp, 28, is from Ann Arbor and played at the University of Michigan. He spent several seasons with the Winnipeg Jets before being traded to the New York Rangers last year. He scored 21 goals and had 32 assists last season, along with six goals in the playoffs for the Rangers.

Copp was teammates with Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin at the University of Michigan.

