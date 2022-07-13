NHL Free Agency 2022: Tracking Detroit Red Wings rumors, news

Fresh off the hiring of a new head coach and the NHL Draft, the Red Wings enter free agency with a lot of money to spend -- but will they?
NHL Free Agency begins at noon on Wednesday (July 13), and Detroit is projected to have the third most cap space available. They’ve been connected to some bigger names, but will Steve Yzerman open the check book, or wait for next offseason?
