NHL Free Agency 2022: Tracking Detroit Red Wings rumors, news

Free agency period begins at noon

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman walks into the news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings NHL hockey club in Detroit. The Red Wings could actually benefit from an adjusted draft lottery that gives him better odds at the top pick, likely Alexis Lafreniere. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Fresh off the hiring of a new head coach and the NHL Draft, the Red Wings enter free agency with a lot of money to spend -- but will they?

NHL Free Agency begins at noon on Wednesday (July 13), and Detroit is projected to have the third most cap space available. They’ve been connected to some bigger names, but will Steve Yzerman open the check book, or wait for next offseason?

Update: Report: Red Wings expected to sign ex-Wolverine, Ann Arbor native Andrew Copp

Track Red Wings and NHL free agency rumors and news below:

