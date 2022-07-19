NBA G League Ignite set to move to Las Vegas area

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the G League Ignite shoots during a G-League game against the Westchester Knicks at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on February 18, 2021 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

With three top 10 NBA Draft picks in the last two seasons, the NBA’s G League Ignite will move to a new home in Henderson, Nevada.

The Ignite will begin playing its home games at The Dollar Loan Center in 2022-23, according to NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Operated by the Foley Entertainment Group, The Dollar Loan Center is a multi-purpose facility that opened in March 2022 and seats more than 5,000 people.

It is also home to the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Henderson Silver Knights, and the Indoor Football League’s Knight Hawks.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Foley Entertainment Group, The Dollar Loan Center and the City of Henderson to create a new home for Ignite in a first-class facility near one of the world’s premiere sports and entertainment destinations,” Abdur-Rahim said, according to a league press release.

The move to Henderson marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership between the NBA G League, Foley Entertainment Group and the City of Henderson.

Ad

After training in Walnut Creek, CA. and playing in Las Vegas in 2021-22, the Ignite will relocate to Henderson full-time.

More information can be found here.