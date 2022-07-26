Detroit Tigers bring back pitcher Daniel Norris on minor-league deal

DETROIT – Last season, the Detroit Tigers traded Daniel Norris right before the deadline. About a year later, they’re bringing him back on a minor-league deal.

Norris was released by the Chicago Cubs on Friday (July 22) after posting a 6.90 ERA, a 5.59 FIP, and a 1.467 WHIP in 30 innings. He struck out 43 batters, but walked 21.

Four days later, the Tigers announced he’s rejoining the organization on a minor-league deal.

The Tigers have signed RHP’s Jacob Barnes and Chi Chi Gonzalez and LHP Daniel Norris to Minor League contracts. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 26, 2022

The now-29-year-old first joined the Tigers at the deadline seven years ago as part of the deal that sent David Price to the Toronto Blue Jays. That trade, which also included Matt Boyd, was the first glaring sign that the Tigers were entering a rebuild.

Norris spent parts of seven seasons with the Tigers from 2015-2021. He posted a 4.59 ERA, a 4.27 FIP, and a 1.389 WHIP in 460.2 innings, while averaging 8.4 strikeouts and 3 walks per nine innings.

Al Avila traded Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30, 2021, in exchange for pitching prospect Reese Olson, who has struck out 112 batters in 75.1 innings as a 22-year-old for Double-A Erie this season.