Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI – Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Wednesday.

Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero's winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second on Alejo Lopez's single and hustled home when Barrero hit a grounder back up the middle.

It was the first run allowed by Domínguez (6-4) since July 10, snapping a string of 11 consecutive scoreless appearances.

Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo struck out eight in a career-high seven innings for Cincinnati, allowing five hits. Alexis Díaz (4-1) got six outs for the win.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto announced after the win that he will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs.

Lodolo got some help from right fielder Aristides Aquino, who made a terrific defensive play in the fifth. Aquino tracked down Alec Bohm’s drive and then made a strong throw from the warning track to double up Rhys Hoskins at first.

It was Aquino's ninth assist — the most by a Reds outfielder since Billy Hamilton had 12 in 2018.

Philadelphia won the first two games of the three-game series against lowly Cincinnati. But the Phillies wasted a stellar performance by Ranger Suárez in the finale.

The 26-year-old Suárez allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander made his big league debut at Cincinnati on July 26, 2018.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Brandon Marsh left Tuesday's 11-4 win when he crashed into the wall while trying to catch Jonathan India’s home run. He had an MRI but there was no update on his condition.

Reds: RHP Art Warren (right upper arm) was activated from the 15-day injured list. RHP Buck Farmer was placed on the bereavement list. ... OF Nick Senzel (right hamstring) and INF Mike Moustakas (left calf strain) planned to work out before the game. Senzel was available to pinch-hit, but did not play. Moustakas is eligible to come off the IL on Friday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Open a four-game series at home against the Mets on Friday. RHP Chris Bassitt (10-7, 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to face Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (8-9, 3.07 ERA).

Reds: Open a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Friday. RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.96 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Reds.

