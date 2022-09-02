Detroit Tigers OF Austin Meadows says mental health struggles have contributed to time away from team

Austin Meadows #17 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after a two RBI single during the seventh inning of Game One of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park on April 23, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows revealed on social media Friday that mental health struggles have contributed to him being away from the team this season.

Meadows last suited up for the Tigers on June 15. Since then, he’s dealt with a serious of injuries and illnesses, including vertigo, COVID, and Achilles tendonitis.

“What I have told very few people is that I also have been struggling with my mental health in a way that has extended my time away from the game that I love so much,” Meadows wrote in a tweet. “I’ve been dealing with this privately with a great team of professionals, but I need to continue to put in the hard work off the field towards feeling mentally healthy.”

The Tigers traded Isaac Paredes to the Tampa Bay Rays just before Opening Day to acquire Meadows. The 27-year-old has two years remaining with the Tigers before he is scheduled to hit free agency.

Ad

In 36 games with the team this year, Meadows hit .250 with a .347 on-base percentage. He racked up six doubles and two triples, but has yet to hit his first home run in the Old English D.

“While I’ve been back in the clubhouse the past few weeks, and plan to remain with the club through the end of the season, I am still not ready to return to the field,” Meadows wrote.

Detroit is currently 50-81 on the season and 2.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals for fourth place in the American League Central Division.

Here are the full comments from Meadows: