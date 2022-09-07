78º

Pistons unveil new 2022 ‘statement’ jersey, and they’re marvelous

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Saddiq Bey in the new Pistons Statement Jersey. (NBA/Pistons)

The Detroit Pistons unveiled their 2022-2023 “statement” jersey and they’re just so nice.

The alternate jersey is black-based with blue and red stripes across the chest, and blue lining on the sleeves and collar. The Pistons say the jersey was inspired by a voicemail left by a fan back in 2020.

The merch roll out is already in motion, with hats, socks and shirts with the same design theme.

This, of course, comes after the Pistons announced the return of the classic teal jerseys, worn from 1996 to 2001.

Check out the front and back of the new statement jersey below:

Pistons 2022 Statement Jersey. (NBA/Pistons)
Pistons 2022 Statement Jersey. (NBA/Pistons)

