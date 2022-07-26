Pistons bring back classic teal jerseys from ‘90s

The Grant Hill era has come all the way back around.

The Pistons offered a sneak peek at a highly anticipated announcement about the return of the team’s teal jersey as next season’s alternate uniform. The team previously teased the announcement earlier this year.

The team sent an email from the official team store offering pre-sale notification of the teal jerseys, with a preview of the reboot. That’s the photo above.

The Pistons wore the teals from 1996 to 2001. They weren’t very good during that stretch, so many fans wanted to forget the teals. But everything that’s old is new again.

Don’t worry -- the current Pistons red, white and blue jerseys will still be their main jersey. We’ll probably see the teals a dozen or so times.

What do you think? Are you happy to see the teal jerseys? Let us know in the comments!