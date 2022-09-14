Yankees' Judge hits HR No. 56 in Boston, his 1st in 6 games

(Steven Senne, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, left, tags out New York Yankees' Aaron Judge on an attempted steal during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON – Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th home run of the season on Tuesday night.

The opposite-field solo drive to right field off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning tied New York’s matchup with the rival Red Sox at 3-3. He also has a single.

It was the first homer Judge has hit in six games. He entered hitting .307 with a 1.090 OPS. He had a 1.189 OPS since Aug. 1, with 30 RBIs in 37 games.

New York opened the two-game series with a 5½-game lead in the AL East.

