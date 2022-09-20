Detroit Tigers introduce new team president Scott Harris

The Detroit Tigers introduced Scott Harris, their new president of baseball operations, to the media on Tuesday. Tigers Owner Chris Illitch said Harris, who came over from the San Francisco Giants, has the background and experience to do the job as he had the best record in baseball last season.

Harris talked about his top priorities during his introductory press conference.

“When I think of Detroit, I think of trying to create an environment that inspires players to want to get better and to put in all of the work that they can to get better,” said Harris. “It also means creating an environment around those players like support staff, technology, coaching, development environments that inspire these players to get better.”

He said he needs time to figure everything out and if he will hire a general manager or if he will do the job himself. But at age 35, Harris is known as an up-and-coming star in baseball.