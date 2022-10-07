The Lions have another new kicker. Maybe he’ll kick the ball through the yellow bars

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 25: Mike Badgley #6 of the Indianapolis Colts misses a field goal during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have a new kicker, again.

The Lions announced they have waived opening day kicker Austin Seibert, who played nine games for the Lions over the last two seasons, both being cut short by injury. The Lions decided to move on, apparently.

Enter, Michael Badgley, our new, new kicker. Not to be confused with Dominik Eberle, who was cut after missing two extra points last week vs. Seattle.

Badgley, 27, hit four of four field goals in his one game for the Bears this season. He has a career 81% field goal make rate in 48 career games, with his longest make coming from 59 yards. Last year, with the Colts, he made 39/39 extra point kicks, and 18/21 field goals.

The Lions signed Badgley to the team’s practice squad earlier this week, but he’ll now be called up for starting duties this Sunday in New England.

Let’s hope he can kick the ball through those giant yellow poles. What happened to Riley Patterson?