Pistons center Marvin Bagley III to miss 3-4 weeks with knee injury

Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III avoided a serious knee injury after he appeared to step on another player’s foot and slip on a wet spot on the court during Tuesday’s preseason game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bagley III injured the knee in the first minute of the game, and had to be helped off the court by teammates.

The team says an MRI performed revealed a bone bruise and sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in the right knee. The injury will require rest and rehabilitation and Bagley III is expected to miss the next three to four weeks.

Bagley III signed a 3-year, $37 million contract with Detroit this past offseason, and was considered a contender to start at center to open the season. The injury should open some playing time for Pistons rookie Jalen Duren.

The Pistons open the regular season on Oct. 19 vs. the Orlando Magic.