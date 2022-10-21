ESPN: Pistons assistant general manager on leave following allegations of workplace misconduct

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have placed assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave following an investigation of workplace misconduct involving him and a former employee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Murphy, who is a native of Detroit, was promoted to assistant general manager and president of the Pistons G League team, the Motor City Cruise, in September.
