ESPN: Pistons assistant general manager on leave following allegations of workplace misconduct

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

EAST LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Rob Murphy of the Eastern Michigan Eagles reacts to a play in the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on December 21, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio, 2019 Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have placed assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave following an investigation of workplace misconduct involving him and a former employee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Murphy, who is a native of Detroit, was promoted to assistant general manager and president of the Pistons G League team, the Motor City Cruise, in September.

