Ohio State says hockey player accused of using racial slurs against Michigan State player will ‘not compete’

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Officials are sending home an Ohio State University men’s hockey player nearly two weeks after he allegedly used racial slurs against a Michigan State University player during a game.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith announced Tuesday the decision to send home hockey player Kamil Sadlocha, saying he “will not practice or compete at this time.” Poland-born Sadlocha reportedly used a racial slur against Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua, a Dearborn native and graduate of Edsel Ford High School.

During a game in East Lansing on Nov. 11, Sadlocha called Joshua a racial slur “multiple times,” the senior Spartan tweeted Monday. Sadlocha was reportedly given a game misconduct penalty when an official heard the slur during the game.

The Spartan said Monday that the incident was investigated by the Big Ten Conference, but no other “public action” had been taken by the Big Ten or OSU since then.

“The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” Joshua tweeted. “The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred, because without acknowledgement, the problem gets worse.”

Director Smith responded to the allegations on Twitter late Tuesday night, where he apologized to Joshua and said Sadlocha is being sent home.

“No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should feel welcome,” Smith tweeted, in part. " ... I have met with the men’s hockey team and will be meeting with them again soon to discuss our values. The team will complete education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equity, inclusion and the use of respectful dialog.”

It is currently unclear when Sadlocha is expected to return.

