Mets add latest pricey arm, land Japanese ace Senga for $75M

NEW YORK – Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to the AP early Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

It is the latest big move for owner Steve Cohen and the busy Mets, who have been spending freely during a whirlwind week. Senga figures to slot into a revamped rotation headed by three-time Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

On Saturday, the Mets completed a $162 million, eight-year contract to bring back free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo. New York also finalized deals with free agent pitchers Verlander, José Quintana and David Robertson in the past few days, after re-signing All-Star closer Edwin Díaz to a $102 million, five-year deal last month.

AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

