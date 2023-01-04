Mikaela Shiffrin chases history: By the numbers

U.S. Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin is on the verge of making history as she nears Lindsey Vonn’s all-time record for career World Cup wins by a female skier.
Dive into Shiffrin’s accomplishments by the numbers below and take note of her race schedule this week where she will have a chance to match and potentially surpass Vonn on her way to chasing the all-time World Cup win record by any skier, currently held by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.
|Date
|Event
|Time
|Jan 5
|Slalom
|Run 2 - 2:00p ET
|Jan 7
|Giant Slalom
|Run 2 - 6:30a ET
|Jan 8
|Giant Slalom
|Run 2 - 6:30a ET
|Jan 10
|Slalom
|Run 2 - 2:45p ET on Peacock
|Athlete
|Wins
|1. Ingemar Stenmark (SWE)
|86
|2. Lindsey Vonn (USA)
|82
|3. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
|81
|Dicipline
|Wins
|Slalom
|51
|Giant Slalom
|16
|Super-G
|5
|Parallel
|5
|Downhill
|3
|Combined
|1
|Dicipline
|Wins
|2022-23
|7
|2021-22
|5
|2020-21
|3
|2019-20
|6
|2018-19
|17
|2017-18
|12
|2016-17
|11
|2015-16
|5
|2014-15
|6
|2013-14
|5
|2012-13
|4
Go back to the moment where it all began, when Shiffrin became the youngest Alpine gold medalist in Olympic history at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.