Packers linebacker apologizes for shoving Detroit Lions trainer during injury stoppage

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers talks with Quay Walker #7 after he was disqualified for an unsportsmanlike penalty during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers linebacker ejected for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer who was trying to tend to an injured player has issued an apology.

Quay Walker, the Packers’ first-round pick in 2022, was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Sunday Night Football game against the Lions.

MORE: Aaron Rodgers refused to respect the Detroit Lions, so they ended his season

Detroit was trailing 16-13 with about eight minutes left on the clock when Jared Goff hit Swift for a short gain inside the Packers’ 10-yard line. Swift was tackled awkwardly and then struck in the face mask by Jarran Reed’s forearm at the end of the play.

While members of the Lions’ medical staff surrounded Swift, one trainer squeezed past Walker, briefly touching his arm to get between him and Swift. Walker shoved the trainer in the back with two hands, giving the Lions a free first down and moving the ball half the distance to the goal.

Walker was ejected from the game.

The ejection came just six days after Damar Hamlin was critically injured during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football. Trainers administered CPR on the field and have been credited with saving Hamlin’s life.

Due, in part, to the recency and publicity of Hamlin’s injury, Walker’s mistake was widely criticized on the broadcast and social media.

RELATED: Expectations for Lions might be highest in decades going into next season

On Monday morning, he posted an apology.

I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! — Quay (@QuayWalker_) January 9, 2023

The Lions scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown three plays later. The victory gave the Lions a 9-8 record and eliminated the Packers from playoff contention.