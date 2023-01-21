Shiffrin 7th in Cortina downhill; record chase on hold

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin arrives at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO – CORTINA D'American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory is still on hold.

Shiffrin stood seventh, 0.39 seconds behind leader Ilka Stuhec, with other skiers still to race during a downhill Saturday on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Shiffrin therefore remained tied with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s record at 82 wins each.

Season-long downhill leader Sofia Goggia, who won Friday’s race in Cortina, fell midway through her run but did not appear injured.

Shiffrin finished fourth in the first of two downhills in Cortina on Friday.

A super-G will complete the Cortina weekend on Sunday.

Stuhec, the 2017 and 2019 world champion in downhill, stood 0.26 ahead of Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and 0.34 ahead of Elena Curtoni.

Stuhec hasn't won a World Cup race since Dec. 2018.

The Olympia delle Tofane course was shortened due to wind, removing the course’s most characteristic section, the Tofana Schuss or “chute” between two walls of rock.

