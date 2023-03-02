Feel the Bern: What are the Tigers going to be like in 2023?

So, since we got back from Lakeland, people are always asking, “Next time can I carry your bags?” The second most asked question is, “What are the Tigers going to be like in 2023?” Better question if you’re thinking of asking one.

By the way, I always travel with a carry-on bag, which I can handle. But thanks for inquiring. LOL!

The Tigers lost 96 games last season and didn’t make any major additions in the offseason that might fix their situation. But every time we asked someone about last season, they didn’t want to talk about it. At one point, Manager AJ Hinch admonished me for asking about 2022 and not 2023.

Of course, when a team loses 96 games, you would wonder how to fix it. Thus far, the Tigers are doing what they can. They’re hoping Javy Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez will have bounce-back seasons after signing huge free agent deals last year. Oops, sorry AJ, I’m talking about last season.

But also know one thing, the Tigers don’t have a third baseman or a right fielder they feel confident in. That’s what spring training is for. And they feel they’ll have both positions filled in by opening day. One piece of advice: Team President Scott Harris is considered a genius in baseball circles. It’s his first year, so be kind. Even geniuses need time to get up to speed. The city of Detroit sure hopes so...