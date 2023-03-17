Michigan State vs. USC in 2023 NCAA Tournament: TV info, tip-off time, how to watch

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 10: The Michigan State Spartans bench reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Michigan State Spartans will take on USC in the first round of the 2023 men’s NCAA Tournament today.

Michigan State (19-12) enters the dance as No. 7 seed, taking on the No. 10 seeded USC Trojans (22-10).

Here’s what to know about the MSU-USC game:

When is the game?

The first round game is on Friday, March 17, with tip-off at 12:15 p.m.

Where is the game?

The game will be played in Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena.

How can you watch the game?

The game will air on CBS, CBS Sports and on the March Madness app, which requires a TV provider login.

Who is favored to win?

Michigan State is favored to win by 1.5 points, according to FanDuel.

What’s next in the bracket for the winner?

The winner of MSU-USC will face the winner of No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont on March 19.