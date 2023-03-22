Michigan State vs. Kansas State in 2023 NCAA Tournament: TV info, tip-off time, how to watch

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 10: The Michigan State Spartans bench reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Michigan State Spartans will be looking for an Elite 8 berth in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday when they take on Kansas State in the Sweet 16.

Here’s what to know about the Michigan State-Kansas State game:

When is the game?

The Sweet 16 game is Thursday, March 23, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T.

Where is the game?

The game will be played in at Madison Square Garden in New York.

How can you watch the game?

The game will air on TBS, CBS Sports and on the March Madness app, which requires a TV provider login.

Who is favored to win?

Michigan State is favored to win by 2 points, according to FanDuel. The total points line is at 137.5.

What’s next in the bracket for the winner?

The winner will play the winner of Florida Atlantic and Tennessee.