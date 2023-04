In a photo provided by the Detroit Lions, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes speaks at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have traded picks No. 55 and 194 to the Kansas City Chiefs for picks No. 63, 122 and 249 in the 2023 NFL draft.

Coming into the draft, the Lions didn’t have many glaring weaknesses, though linebacker certainly warranted an upgrade.

Look for the Lions to address other needs at positions like cornerback, defensive line, wide receiver and guard.