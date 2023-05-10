Detroit Tigers win another series over Cleveland as E-Rod dominates

Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning at Progressive Field on May 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers won another series over the Cleveland Guardians as ace Eduardo Rodriguez continued to dominate.

Wednesday’s rubber match at Progressive Field was the last time the Tigers and Guardians will see each other until after the All-Star break. It was an opportunity for Detroit to win a second-straight series against a division rival.

That’s exactly what happened, as the Tigers scored two runs in the first and three in the third to set the pace for a 5-0 win. Rodriguez fired seven shutout innings, allowing just four singles and two walks.

In his past six starts, E-Rod has allowed just 22 hits, six walks, and two runs across 41.2 innings, while striking out 41 batters.

The Tigers took two of three from Cleveland on April 18 and 19 at Comerica Park. It was the same story this week, as the Tigers won the first and third games to escape a stadium that hasn’t typically treated them well in recent years.

With wins in seven of their last nine games, the Tigers return home to host the Seattle Mariners for three games this weekend.

They’re 15-10 since a 2-9 start to the season, and 15-5 against teams outside the American League East Division.