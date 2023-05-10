Feel the Bern: What’s going on with the Detroit Tigers?

Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on May 5, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri.

DETROIT – As we sit here on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers just beat the Guardians to pull within two games of first place in the AL Central. And no, I didn’t fall out of bed and bump my head.

Those are the same Tigers that started the season 2-9. Right now, they are 17-19 and in second place in the division. So, what happened? And is it too early to think this is more than a hot streak that could go cold at any moment?

The first thing you have to remember is there are still 126 games left. But you should also realize that the hitters who were as cold as a January day in Saginaw are suddenly quite warm. We don’t want to say hot because we’ll save that for July if things keep going the way they are. But be honest! The pitching is better, the hitting is better, and the defense is also better.

So, if you’re an optimist, this whole season should continue to get better. If you’re a pessimist, just sit in the corner and continue to wallow in your own negativity. Sure, that’s harsh. But after last season, Tigers fans will hold onto any hope while this team is playing good baseball, and hope for even more to come.

Who knows? Maybe the pessimist will even join in. Doubtful, but at least there’s a maybe.