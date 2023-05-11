Detroit Lions to open season against Super Bowl champion Chiefs in NBC night game

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown reacts after his 1-yard reception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions will open the upcoming season on the brightest possible stage, traveling to Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

The season opener will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the first time in a long time, the Lions enter the season with major expectations. They’re one of the more exciting teams in the NFL after stealing everyone’s hearts on Hard Knocks and finishing with a winning record in 2022.

Detroit missed out on a playoff spot by a tiebreaker last season, and this year, they’re the betting favorite to win the NFC North. It would be the first time the Lions have ever won the division since it became the North.

Kansas City is coming off its second Super Bowl win of the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs went 14-3 in the regular season and beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.