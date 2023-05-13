Browns agree to acquire Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith from Vikings, AP source says

FILE - Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) attempts to hold off Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith in a trade from the Minnesota Vikings, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday night, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday night.

The Browns are sending fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Vikings for Smith, a sixth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the swap.

In Cleveland, Smith will be paired up front with All-Pro end Myles Garrett, one of the NFL's best edge rushers.

The 30-year-old Smith had 10 sacks last season and has 54 1/2 since breaking in with Baltimore in 2015.

The Browns have spent the offseason revamping a defense that was abysmal in 2022, leading to the team's 7-10 record. Among Cleveland's biggest upgrades were signing free agent tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and safety Juan Thornhill.

Smith's arrival will give the Browns two players capable of disrupting the pocket and another weapon for new coordinator Jim Schwartz.

