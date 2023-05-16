Feel the Bern: Could Pistons hit the draft lottery... again?!

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama prepares to shoot during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against JDA Dijon at the Palais de Sports Jean-Michel Geoffroy in Dijon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

DETROIT – Tonight, the NBA holds their annual draft lottery, and the Pistons are in the mix for the overall number one pick.

And if that bit of luck should happen to hit the Pistons, they would select Victor Wembanyama. He’s 7 feet 4 inches tall and just 19 years old. And the word is he could enhance any franchise on Earth.

Now, that was the same thing they said about Darko Milicic back in 2003. Darko was a 7-footer from Serbia who was hands down the best big man available, according to all the experts. The Cavaliers had the number one overall pick, and they took an 18-year-old from Akron, Ohio. He goes by the name of LeBron James. Heard of him? Thought so.

Darko was one of the more carefree individuals ever, and that’s not really good if you want to play in the NBA. Other names available in that draft were Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwayne Wade. But the Pistons had Darko. The rest is history.

So tonight, as you watch the proceedings and root for the Pistons to get the number one pick, pull out your lucky rabbit’s foot and horseshoe. Find yourself a comfy place in front of the TV. Close your eyes and begin chanting “Wemby yes... Darko no.”

What have you got to lose?