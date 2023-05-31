Macomb native minor league baseball player Kyle Bischoff signed by Minnesota Twins

MACOMB, Mich. – Metro Detroit’s United Shore Professional Baseball League announced Wednesday that Macomb native Kyle Bischoff has been signed by the MLB’s Minnesota Twins.

The 23-year-old minor league pitcher pitched 18.2 innings for the Westside Wooly Mammoths during the 2022 USPBL season, where he earned 19 strikeouts and five saves in 18 games. Bischoff became a starter during the 2023 USPBL season. In his first game starting, he pitched five scoreless innings -- giving up two hits and no walks, and striking out eight batters -- earning him a Pitcher of the Week honor.

“I’m extremely excited and humbled to join the Minnesota Twins organization,” Bischoff said. “I can’t thank the USPBL enough for giving me my first shot at professional baseball. I’ve built a lot of experiences during my time with the USPBL that I will carry with me for years to come.”

Bischoff also thanked his teammates, coaches, and Mammoths manager Taylor Grzelakowski for helping him reach his goal.

“Kyle worked hard in the offseason to enhance his skill set,” Grzelakowski said. “His desire to understand his craft and work hard at a strength and conditioning program led him to be a top prospect in the league. He took initiative and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Bischoff played at Michigan State University before being signed by the Mammoths in 2022. He is also the pitching coach at Macomb Community College alongside Grzelakowski and Utica Unicorn assistant manager Nick Caruso.

Bischoff is the 48th USBPL player to be signed by an MLB organization since the USPBL’s first season in 2016.