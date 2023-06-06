Feel the Bern: Can Kyrie Irving lure LeBron to Dallas?

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, shakes hands with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) after Kleber made the game-winning 3-point basket as time expired during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday, March 17, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

It was Monday, the start of a new week, and the first story that made me sit up and take notice is the one about Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks.

Just some quick background on Kyrie. He has played for 4 teams in his career and has left all 4 of those teams in disarray. Ask anyone with Boston, Cleveland, Brooklyn, and soon to be Dallas how he let those franchises down.

There were times when Kyrie just didn’t feel like playing because of some event that had nothing to do with basketball. That’s understandable. He also lost playing time because he didn’t want to get the COVID vaccine... also understandable. But this has been a constant pattern with him, and that doesn’t help a team because he’s your point guard. He’s the offensive leader.

And now comes word that Kyrie reached out to LeBron James to gauge his interest in playing for the Mavericks? LeBron won a title with Kyrie in Cleveland in 2016. But he’s not a very good GM because the NBA plays with just one basketball at a time.

Can you imagine Kyrie, LeBron, and Luka Dončić on the court? At the same time? On the same team? When they add a couple more basketballs, call me. Until then, learn from the past. How’s a big fat no on that idea?