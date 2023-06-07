Detroit Tigers game vs. Phillies postponed Wednesday due to air quality

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner, left, rounds the bases past Detroit Tigers third baseman Nick Maton after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

DETROIT – Wednesday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to the air quality in Philadelphia.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada polluted the air around Citizens Bank Park, and as a result, the final game of the series between the Tigers and Phillies has been moved to 6:05 p.m. Thursday, June 8.

Both teams had a scheduled off day on Thursday. It will be the last time they square off this season.

Philadelphia has won each of the first two games of the series.