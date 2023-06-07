72º

LIVE

Sports

Detroit Tigers game vs. Phillies postponed Wednesday due to air quality

Game rescheduled to Thursday evening

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit Tigers, Tigers, Baseball, MLB
Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner, left, rounds the bases past Detroit Tigers third baseman Nick Maton after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – Wednesday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to the air quality in Philadelphia.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada polluted the air around Citizens Bank Park, and as a result, the final game of the series between the Tigers and Phillies has been moved to 6:05 p.m. Thursday, June 8.

Both teams had a scheduled off day on Thursday. It will be the last time they square off this season.

Philadelphia has won each of the first two games of the series.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email