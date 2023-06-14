Detroit Tigers provide updates on 11 players who are currently injured

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers provided updates on 11 players who are currently on the injured list, including star outfielder Riley Greene and starting pitchers Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Detroit snapped a nine-game losing streak Monday with an impressive comeback win over the Atlanta Braves, but overall, June has not been kind. After pulling within one game of first place on May 28, the Tigers have plummeted to 10 games below .500 and 5.5 games back.

Injuries are among the top reasons for the team’s slide. The starting pitchers on the injured list make up a better rotation than the ones who are actually in uniform right now, and the outfield rotation has been gutted.

Matt Vierling made his return Monday, but the Tigers are still without Greene and Akil Baddoo, two of their most productive left-handed bats.

Here’s the update the Tigers gave for all 11 players on Tuesday evening:

Riley Greene

Injury: Left fibula stress reaction.

It’s no coincidence that the Tigers have lost all but two games since Greene went on the injured list. He’s their best defensive outfielder and most consistent offensive player.

The Tigers said Greene is completing rehab and playing catch daily. Currently, there’s no hard timeline for his return.

Tarik Skubal

Injury: Left elbow strain.

Skubal has been out since the middle of last season, just as he appeared to be developing into a top-of-the-rotation starter.

The good news is Skubal is scheduled to make his next rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, June 15. That means, if everything goes as planned, he’s only one step away from rejoining the MLB roster.

Eduardo Rodriguez

Injury: Left index finger pulley rupture.

The Tigers said Rodriguez “continues to progress his throwing volume and intensity daily.”

Losing Rodriguez was a huge blow, because he had been pitching nearly as well as anyone in baseball. The Tigers knew they had a great chance to win every time he took the mound, and without him in the rotation, long losing streaks like the one we just saw are far more likely.

Akil Baddoo

Injury: Right quad strain.

Detroit was forced to call up Baddoo when Austin Meadows went on the injured list with anxiety, and Baddoo has had a resurgent season.

He’s currently “completing rehab daily,” which doesn’t give fans a very clear idea of when he could return.

Without Greene or Baddoo, the Tigers’ outfield has taken a major hit, especially against right-handed pitching.

Casey Mize

Injury: Right elbow strain and lumbar strain.

Mize underwent Tommy John surgery and has been sidelined for more than a full season.

He’s scheduled to play catch five times this week, the Tigers said.

Spencer Turnbull

Injury: Neck discomfort.

Turnbull’s disappearance from the rotation was a bit mysterious. He was originally optioned to the minors, but then the Tigers placed him on the injured list with “neck discomfort.”

Turnbull is currently completing upper body strength and conditioning exercises daily, according to the update.

Matt Manning

Injury: Right foot fracture.

Detroit’s rotten injury luck reared its ugly head once again when Manning was struck by a comebacker and fractured his foot.

Fortunately, Manning is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Friday. He could be close to returning.

Alex Faedo

Injury: Right middle finger discomfort.

There have been times during Faedo’s young MLB career when he shows incredible promise, specifically when he’s got a feel for his wipeout slider.

But a variety of injuries have interrupted his development, the latest of which has been classified as finger discomfort.

Faedo initiated a throwing program Tuesday and will progress his throwing volume this week, the Tigers said.

Beau Brieske

Injury: Right ulnar nerve entrapment.

Brieske had his ups and downs as a rookie last season, but ultimately, he gave the Tigers over 80 solid innings, and that has value.

His rehab assignment has been transferred to Triple-A Toledo, and he pitched Tuesday, allowing one walk and striking out one batter in a scoreless inning. It was a planned one-inning appearance.

Trey Wingenter

Injury: Right biceps tendinitis.

The Tigers’ bullpen has been in shambles this month, with even Alex Lange and Jason Foley struggling.

Wingenter could be making his return fairly soon. He’s on a rehab assignment with Low A Lakeland and allowed two walks and a run while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning on Tuesday. He threw 10 of 24 pitches for strikes.

Freddy Pacheco

Injury: Right elbow sprain.

Detroit claimed Pacheco in March when he was released by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The righty reliever had surgery on his UCL, and the Tigers said he’s “completing rehab daily.”