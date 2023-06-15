Who should Detroit Pistons draft with No. 5 overall pick? 3 possible options

Villanova's Cam Whitmore, right, goes up for a dunk past Creighton's Fredrick King during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

DETROIT – The NBA draft is one week away, and it feels like nobody really knows what to expect for the Detroit Pistons at No. 5 overall.

Despite having by far the worst record in the league this season, the Pistons dropped all the way down to No. 5 during the NBA’s nonsensical draft lottery. That means they’ll miss out on generational talent Victor Wembanyama as well as elite prospects Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson.

Once you get past those three names, this draft feels like a complete tossup. Which direction will the Pistons choose?

Cam Whitmore

2022 stats at Villanova: 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game; 47.8% field goals, 34.3% from 3.

One of the names most often linked to the Pistons, Whitmore is coming off a strong freshman season at Villanova.

Whitmore is only an average three-point shooter, but he has the size and athleticism the Pistons sorely lack on the wings. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey have the backcourt locked down, and Troy Weaver has acquired half a roster of big men. Wings are the missing piece.

New Pistons head coach Monty Williams said he wants to run a more open offense, and that means letting Cunningham and Ivey make plays. Whitmore is the type of raw talent who could thrive in that system.

Gradey Dick

2022 stats at Kansas: 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game; 44.2% field goals, 40.3% from 3.

It’s been a long time since the Pistons drafted a truly reliable three-point shooter, and that’s exactly what they would expect to get from Dick.

In his one season at Kansas, Dick took nearly six three-pointers per game and converted at a 40% clip. That’s an elite percentage for a player with such high usage.

At 6-foot-8, Dick has the perfect from to get shots off in the NBA, and he can also play off that jump shot and get to the rim.

The Pistons have had problems spacing the floor early in Cunningham’s NBA career, and Dick is the type of shooter who could start to remedy that problem.

Jarace Walker

2022 stats at Houston: 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game; 46.5% field goals, 34.7% from 3.

Another 6-foot-8 freshman (seeing a trend here?), Walker helped lead Houston to one of the best regular seasons in program history and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Walker is similar to Whitmore in a lot of ways, but he’s a little more well-rounded and potentially less of a natural scorer. He can rebound, block shots, get in the passing lanes, and also knock down a shot from beyond the arc.