Report: Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart agrees to 4-year, $64M rookie contract extension

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a four-year $64 million rookie contract extension with forward/center Isaiah Stewart.

Stewart is the first player from the 2020 NBA draft class to sign a non-maximum extension.

In 50 games, Beef Stew, in 28 minutes per game, averaged 11 points per game on 44% shooting from the field and 32.7% from the three-point line while notching 8.7 rebounds per game.

The extension of Stewart adds another big man to an already crowded frontcourt as the Pistons have to find playing time for Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley, III, and James Wiseman for the 2023-24 season.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

