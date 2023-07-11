Report: Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart agrees to 4-year, $64M rookie contract extension

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a four-year $64 million rookie contract extension with forward/center Isaiah Stewart.
Stewart is the first player from the 2020 NBA draft class to sign a non-maximum extension.
Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart has agreed on a four-year, $64 million rookie contract extension, his agent Drew Gross of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Stewart gets the first non-maximum extension for the 2020 draft class. pic.twitter.com/9a2W7tLj23— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2023
In 50 games, Beef Stew, in 28 minutes per game, averaged 11 points per game on 44% shooting from the field and 32.7% from the three-point line while notching 8.7 rebounds per game.
The extension of Stewart adds another big man to an already crowded frontcourt as the Pistons have to find playing time for Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley, III, and James Wiseman for the 2023-24 season.