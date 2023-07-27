75º
Key dates for Michigan prep football season

Get ready for kickoff!

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

NFL training camps have opened up, and media days for college football conferences around the country have taken place in the past couple of weeks.

But what about high school football?

As is the case with the NFL and college, another season is about to ramp up around Michigan.

Here are some key dates and information to know as the prep football season is set to kick off:

  • First practice date — Aug. 7
  • First regular season date — Aug. 24
  • First day of playoffs — Oct. 27
  • State semifinals — Nov. 18
  • State finals — Nov. 25-26

Defending champions

  • Division 1 — Belleville
  • Division 2 — Warren De La Salle
  • Division 3 — Detroit Martin Luther King
  • Division 4 — Grand Rapids South Christian
  • Division 5 — Gladwin
  • Division 6 — Grand Rapids West Catholic
  • Division 7 — Jackson Lumen Christi
  • Division 8 — Ottawa Lake Whiteford

