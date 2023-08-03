Detroit Lions season tickets sell out for first time in Ford Field era

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 11: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Lions hype is reaching record levels in Detroit ahead of football season this fall.

For the first time in the Ford Field era, which dates back to 2002, the Detroit Lions have sold out season tickets. They’re gone.

There’s actually a wait-list now.

The Lions hype train is rocking after Detroit finished last season on a tear. They enter the 2023 season with playoff expectations -- and even more, if you ask some football pundits.

The Lions open preseason on Aug. 11 and open the regular season on Sept. 7 in Kansas City.