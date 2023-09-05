Detroit Lions announce 6 team captains for 2023 season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after catching a touchdown as time expired to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have announced six team captains for the 2023 season, as voted on by fellow players.

On offense, the Lions will be led by quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

On defense, the honors went to defensive lineman Charles Harris and linebackers Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Alex Anzalone.

There aren’t many surprises in this group. Goff, St. Brown, and Sewell are arguably Detroit’s three best offensive players, and all three defensive captains are respected veterans in the league.

Being a Lions captain means something a little different this season. Instead of trying to shock the world, the Lions are trying to prove everyone right, as they enter 2023 as the favorites to win the NFC North Division.

The season begins Thursday night, as the Lions travel to Kansas City in primetime to battle the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl again this season, so it would be a heck of a statement if the Lions could come out of Arrowhead Stadium with a win. These captains will play a big role in that hostile environment.

