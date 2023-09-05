What’s your biggest Detroit Lions concern? What are your expectations? Will they hurt us again?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 11: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions were one of the funnest teams in the NFL last season, and now they’re entering this year with legitimate playoff expectations. But be honest, you’re a little worried that you might get hurt again, right?

There aren’t many football reasons to doubt the Lions in 2023. The offense was electric for the second half of last season, and the defense has upgraded at all three levels. General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell deserve credit for what they’ve built.

Afraid to be hurt again?

But still, Lions fans have been taken advantage of so many times -- what if this is all a trick? What if last year’s winning record and all the playoff hype is just another way to inflict pain?

I’m curious, how many fans are willing to admit that beneath all the excitement and hope, there’s at least a little bit of trepidation caused by years of heartbreak?

Biggest concern?

Even if we put the Lions’ past behind us, there’s no such thing as a perfect football team. Everyone in the NFL has flaws.

For the Lions, I have a few primary concerns.

The first is Jared Goff. As awesome has he was down the stretch last season, there’s been plenty of mediocrity throughout his NFL career. What if that level of play returns and 2022 looks like an outlier?

I also want to see how fast the new-look secondary can mesh. The Lions didn’t play their starters much in the preseason, so we don’t know how the secondary looks with free agent additions C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, and Emmanuel Moseley.

When you add those names to the likes of Jerry Jacobs, Kerby Joseph, Will Harris, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Tracy Walker III, there’s a chance for a pretty strong and deep secondary. We just need to see it play out.

Detroit is also going to rely heavily on a pair of rookies to lead the offense behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. Tight end Sam LaPorta was an excellent pass catcher at Iowa, but that’s a position that often takes some time in the NFL.

And even though David Montgomery will provide some stability to the backfield, can first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs replace the production of D’Andre Swift, who was a great weapon, when healthy?

Since wide receiver Jameson Williams is out for the first six games, LaPorta and Gibbs will take on bigger roles. They were top draft picks, but are they ready?

Obviously, none of these potential vulnerabilities are lethal, which is why the Lions are so highly regarded coming into the season. But which are you most worried about?

What do you expect?

For the first time, the Lions are betting favorites to win the NFC North Division, and that means many people expect them to not only make the postseason, but host a playoff game at Ford Field.

What are your expectations? Not, “What do you hope can happen?” Or, “What is the team’s ceiling?” What do you actually expect the team to accomplish this year?